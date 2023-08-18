Sunny and hazy on Friday, with a warmup coming for Saturday

FRIDAY: Today looks like a seasonable and mostly sunny day. High’s will be in the upper 70′s right around or a hair above our average of 76 degrees. Winds will be lighter than yesterday and out of the S at 10-15 MPH. Hazy conditions will continue with moderate air quality persisting and probably getting into the orange category by the afternoon, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups, so outdoor time should be limited if you are older, very young, or have underlying respiratory issues.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be hot, humid, and mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80′s. We will have a light breeze from the S at 5-10 MPH. Haze will still be in the air during the first half of the day however it is expected to remain in the moderate category and will likely clear out by the afternoon before another batch of Canadian wildfire smoke arrives in the late evening.

SUNDAY: Sunday sees the return of seasonable temperatures with highs reaching the upper 70′s. Winds will shift from S to N and will be light at 5-10 MPH. Skies will be partly cloudy, and air quality will once again be a factor, with moderate air quality expected. Looking ahead, Sunday night will see an increase in clouds and Monday will feature rain showers for some, particularly the further north you go, the more likely you will see some rain.

