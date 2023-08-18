Rice Lake Road closure in Duluth extended

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A major Duluth road is going to remain closed a week longer than planned.

Rice Lake Road closed on August 7 so workers could replace a culvert on Chester Creek.

It was supposed to reopen on Saturday, August 19.

However, St. Louis County officials state the closure is being extended until Saturday, August 26th.

This is due to work around utilities taking longer than expected.

The extra time will also allow workers to make changes to allow for extra traffic when schools reopen.

