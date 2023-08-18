Recount breaks tie in Lake County Commissioner’s race

Voter involvement encouraged in Minnesota Supreme Court election.
Voter involvement encouraged in Minnesota Supreme Court election.(KEYC)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A recount in the Lake County Commissioner’s race is over and it looks like it’s no longer a tie.

Joe Baltich has moved on to November’s election after receiving 100 votes in this week’s recount.

On primary night, voters advanced Jack Nelson to the general election for District One.

Coming in second place was Baltich and Colby Abazs who tied with 99 votes each.

However, two people must advance to be placed on November’s ballot so a recount was triggered.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, the recount found one more vote for Baltich giving him 100 and Abaza 99.

Baltich will now be on the ballot with Jack Nelson in November.

It will fill the spot of former Commissioner Pete Walsh, who died earlier this year.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walz gives an update on Spring Flooding
Minnesotans to receive ‘Walz checks’ starting this week
The Duluth Fire Department launches rescue crews from Marine 19.
2 women on innertubes rescued from Lake Superior
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Van-moose collision injures 5 near Tower
Power Outages
Severe weather causing power outages affecting nearly 2,500 people
FILE - This April 18, 2008, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray...
Dog dies after wolf attack in Bayfield County

Latest News

Walz gives an update on Spring Flooding
Minnesotans to receive ‘Walz checks’ starting this week
Duluth's City Council at large primary election follow-up
Forsman, Nephew, Yeakle, Pacheco advance in Duluth’s At-Large race
Duluth City Council at-large candidates react to primary election results
Along with the closely contested Duluth mayoral race in Tuesday’s primary election, eight...
Duluth City Council at-large candidates react to primary election results