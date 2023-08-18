Recount breaks tie in Lake County Commissioner’s race

LAKE COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A recount in the Lake County Commissioner’s race is over and it looks like it’s no longer a tie.

Joe Baltich has moved on to November’s election after receiving 100 votes in this week’s recount.

On primary night, voters advanced Jack Nelson to the general election for District One.

Coming in second place was Baltich and Colby Abazs who tied with 99 votes each.

However, two people must advance to be placed on November’s ballot so a recount was triggered.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, the recount found one more vote for Baltich giving him 100 and Abaza 99.

Baltich will now be on the ballot with Jack Nelson in November.

It will fill the spot of former Commissioner Pete Walsh, who died earlier this year.

