Northlanders weigh in as back-to-school spending expected to reach all-time high

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Every fall, parents take their children shopping for back-to-school supplies.

Schools send out lists of what each student needs to buy.

“We had to have color-coded binders and then ones for our different subjects. And just, like, a lot of regular school supplies,” said Laurel Gellatly, a fourth-grader from the Twin Ports.

Very similar supplies are required across all grade levels.

“Markers, crayons, and then shoes and clothing- all those things we’ve outgrown,” added Amanda Joyce, the parent of a kindergartener.

This year with inflation hitting the shelves, stress levels of shoppers are rising.

“I was actually a little shocked about my total today,” said Janet Skadsberg, the grandmother of a local ninth-grader.

According to the annual survey from the National Retail Federation, the back-to-school spending is expected to reach a record-high of $41.5 billion in 2023.

That is about a 12% increase from last year’s total.

With increased spending, schools are trying to lessen the workload for parents.

“They did give us a backpack for the kindergarten readiness program,” Joyce said.

This generosity extends to all grades.

“They usually have extra pencils, markers, pens, pencils, folders, notebooks, binders,” said Aubrey Skiff, a ninth-grader.

For smarter shopping, consumers should compare prices, look for sales, and choose off-brand options, before supplies run out.

