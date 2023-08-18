New principal announced for Duluth East High School

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Public Schools have announced a new principal for Duluth East.

On Thursday, Kelly Flohaug was named Principal for the Greyhounds.

Duluth East described Flohaug as having an extensive background in education, as well as the Northland.

Flohaug graduated from Grand Rapids High School before earning his bachelor’s degree in social studies education from the University of Minnesota Duluth in 2001.

“I am incredibly honored to join the Duluth school district in supporting East High School and the broader community,” said Flohaug. “I look forward to partnering with the many people invested in supporting all students and I can’t wait to be a Greyhound.”

The 2023-24 school year begins on Tuesday, September 5, but the Duluth School District is hosting the “Unity in our Community” welcome back event on August 29 from 4-7 p.m. at Bayfront Festival Park.

For those looking to meet the new principal, Mr. Flohaug plans to take on the dunk tank at the future event.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.