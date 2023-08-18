Hot and humid Saturday, cooler weather later

FRIDAY EVENING: Skies will remain mostly clear with air quality concerns lingering into the first part of the overnight hours before improving into Saturday. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

SATURDAY: Southwest flow and sunshine will help to bring hot and humid conditions to the region. Most areas will be in the mid to upper 80s, but dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s will make temperatures feel like we’re in the 90s for most areas. Actual temperatures may also reach the 90s in Aitkin, Pine, and Burnett Counties. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s with mostly clear skies.

SUNDAY: A lake breeze returns late in the day with highs reaching the 70s to low 80s for most areas. We begin the day with sunny skies, but clouds will increase a bit into the afternoon. Lows will be in the 50s.

MONDAY: Breezy conditions off of Lake Superior will bring highs in the 60s and 70s for most areas. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered rain showers. Lows will be in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

