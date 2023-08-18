Drought conditions could lead to earlier fall foliage colors

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - While summer is still in full swing across the Northland, there’s a hint of fall creeping in on some trees.

“It’s just changing out by Superior, the Pattison Park area,” said Superior resident Morgan Kowalik. “Our backyard is just changing colors, it’s pretty bright.”

Eight-year-old Teddy Shermock, who visited Duluth Friday from Plymouth has also seen changing leaves.

“Yes, yes just a little bit,” Shermock said.

He’s already looking forward to fall.

“Football season, school, and some new friends,” Shermock said.

Molly Grisham visited Duluth from Iowa.

“We actually have a Cottonwood grove by our house back home and there’s the slightest bit of yellow on some of the leaves already,” Grisham said.

According to experts with the Minnesota DNR, this year’s drought conditions could mean we see fall colors earlier.

“The tree is just going into dormancy earlier. So there’s less water in the soil, and those fine tree roots aren’t able to access it. So basically, the tree is going to go through the process of shedding their leaves more quickly, so they’re going to change color faster,” said Eric Otto, Northeast Region Forest Health Specialist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

According to Otto, drought conditions can lead to other indirect problems for trees too.

“Drought is going to lead to other issues like insects and disease. That’s because the tree is shifting its resources to other things that are not protecting it from those biotic agents,” Otto said.

However, there are ways to protect your trees.

“If homeowners do have yard trees and you’re getting less than an inch in precipitation for the month, you could water those trees. Typically, once every two weeks for several hours,” Otto said.

DNR said the best time to see fall colors in the Northland is usually from mid-September through early Cctober.

