Carlton County Fair welcomes Northlanders for 132nd year

The annual fair hosts livestock shows, horse races, tractor pulls and more in Barnum.
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BARNUM, MN. (Northern News Now) - The annual Carlton County Fair hosts livestock shows, horse races, tractor pulls, and more in Barnum.

Organizers are celebrating the 132nd year of the fair.

”We bring our families and our friends and we share this weekend with each other as just an opportunity to say ‘hi’, show what we’ve been doing, bring our animals, enjoy just the activities of the fair,” Heather Wright, the Vice President of the fair, said. “I think our community is just really invested in keeping it going.”

According to Wright, around 35,000 people will visit the Barnum fairgrounds throughout the week and through the weekend.

In addition to fun food like barbecue and lemonade, livestock shows are some of the biggest events on the schedule, teaching the public about the importance of the agriculture industry in the region.

“We value agriculture education to help educate our entire community,” Wright said. “Where their products are coming from where their food is coming from.”

In addition to showing livestock like cows, chickens, and more, the fair is the only one in Minnesota to host horse racing.

“That’s also a very large tradition that people just continuously do with their families, to come watch,” she said.

The Carlton County Fair is open Friday, August 18, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Horse races are each weekend day at 1:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $10, kids between the ages of six and 11 are $5, and kids under five are free.

For more information about the Carlton County Fair and a full schedule of events, you can visit their website here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

