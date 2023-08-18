Canadian wildfires causing poor air quality across Minnesota

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Around half of the state of Minnesota is under an air quality warning Thursday and Friday.

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), this breaks the record for the most air quality alerts in a year.

People experiencing poor air quality may have itchy eyes or a runny nose.

“Some patients will develop a sore throat, or almost like a bronchitis-type picture, where they feel like they just have a persistent hacky cough,” Essentia Health Dr. Minto Porter said.

The MPCA said the record-breaking amount of poor air quality days comes from the Canadian wildfires, and this week marks the 13th air quality alert this year alone.

Dr. Porter said poor air quality brings more people into urgent care or the emergency room.

“Now we are moving into the fall season, which brings a lot of mold exposure and a lot of wheat exposure,” Dr. Porter said. “Here in Minnesota, it’s been pretty difficult with the variety of different factors impacting the air quality and the allergy symptoms.”

Dr. Porter described pre-existing medical conditions may worsen symptoms, along with age.

“Studies have shown that children and adolescents are at higher risk as well as patients over 65,” Dr. Porter said.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reports the best way to protect yourself is to limit time outdoors, but you can also protect yourself indoors.

“When you’re in your car, you can close the windows and run the air on the re-circulate, so you’re not re-pulling the smoky air,” MDH Dr. Jessie Carr said. “If you have air conditioning inside, a window unit or central air, those filters also effectively filter the smoke particles.”

If you’re outside, doctors say to keep physical activity to a minimum.

“Some studies show that just taking a walk instead of going running outdoors, or playing something more intense like that outdoors if they can tone down the intensity of their physical exertion that helps too,” Dr. Porter said.

