Van-moose collision injures 5 near Tower

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRETUING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Five people were taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after their van collided with a moose on the Iron Range.

According to the State Patrol, it happened in Breitung Township around 6:15 p.m. on Highway 1 near Murray Road.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, Bretuing Police Department, and Tower Ambulance and Fire responded to the crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the van was traveling west on Highway 1 when a moose ran onto the roadway and was struck.

Due to storms in the area, visibility was poor.

There were five people in the van including a child and teenager.

Four of the passengers were sent to the Ely Bloomenson Hospital and one to the Virginia Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

