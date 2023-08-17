Torkelson slugs 2 HRs and leads Tigers to an 8-7 win over AL Central-leading Twins

Minnesota Twins second baseman Edouard Julien, right, forces out Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene...
Minnesota Twins second baseman Edouard Julien, right, forces out Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene and turns a double play on a ball hit by Spencer Torkelson in the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Tigers won 8-7. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Spencer Torkelson homered twice against Minnesota for the second time in a week, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Twins 8-7 on Wednesday.

Torkelson lifted Griffin Jax’s 1-1 sweeper into the left-field seats to give the Tigers a 6-4 lead in the top of the seventh for his fourth career multi-homer game. His previous was last Wednesday against the Twins in Detroit.

Relievers Beau Brieske, Tyler Holton, Alex Lange, and Will Vest combined for 5 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Holton (2-2) earned the win by striking out five in 2 1/3 perfect innings.

Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco homered for the Twins. Kerry Carpenter added a solo shot for Detroit.

Jax (5-7) took the loss, surrendering four earned runs on three hits.

The Twins remain four games ahead of Cleveland for the AL Central lead. The Tigers are eight back.

