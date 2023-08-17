Timberlake Lodge center of Grand Rapids community, visitor experience

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A mainstay in the Grand Rapids area is the Timberlake Lodge, which is right in the heart of the city.

They offer hundreds of hotel rooms, an indoor pool, a waterpark, and so much more.

The Ives family opened the Timberlake Lodge in 2008.

Not only do they want to serve their neighbors, but the many visitors the region welcomes too.

“There’s just a lot to do in this community and there’s a lot going on,” owner Mary Ives said. “It’s what people really enjoy when they come into our community, we’re welcoming.”

The lodge also has the Timberlake Restaurant & Bar that offers classic American fare meals.

According to their website, the lodge is the area’s largest event center with adjoining lodging and restaurant facilities.

The Timberlake Lodge also offers fun community events, such as their Martini Mondays each week out on their patio.

