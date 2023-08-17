Timberlake Lodge center of Grand Rapids community, visitor experience

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A mainstay in the Grand Rapids area is the Timberlake Lodge, which is right in the heart of the city.

They offer hundreds of hotel rooms, an indoor pool, a waterpark, and so much more.

The Ives family opened the Timberlake Lodge in 2008.

Not only do they want to serve their neighbors, but the many visitors the region welcomes too.

“There’s just a lot to do in this community and there’s a lot going on,” owner Mary Ives said. “It’s what people really enjoy when they come into our community, we’re welcoming.”

The lodge also has the Timberlake Restaurant & Bar that offers classic American fare meals.

According to their website, the lodge is the area’s largest event center with adjoining lodging and restaurant facilities.

The Timberlake Lodge also offers fun community events, such as their Martini Mondays each week out on their patio.

For more information, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walz gives an update on Spring Flooding
Minnesotans to receive ‘Walz checks’ starting this week
The Duluth Fire Department launches rescue crews from Marine 19.
2 women on innertubes rescued from Lake Superior
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Man dies in Ashland County officer-involved shooting, investigation underway
Power Outages
Severe weather causing power outages affecting nearly 2,500 people
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Van-moose collision injures 5 near Tower

Latest News

Interview: Dan Wolfe talks fishing with Grand Rapids guide Jeff Johnson
Timberlake Lodge in Grand Rapids welcomes community and visitors
Aerial view of the Mississippi River in Itasca County
Art and Recreation and Adventure, Oh My!: See the amazing sights of Itasca County
Hidden Gems in Itasca County