Superior Police to receive doses of life saving drug from settlement money

Narcan is an emergency narcotic overdose treatment.
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Millions of dollars in settlement money means the Superior Police Department is receiving more doses of a life saving drug.

The police department has received $50,000 in settlements from Wisconsin lawsuits filed against opioid manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies.

The funding is being used to restock its supply of Narcan, which is a drug used to reverse an overdose. Officers already carry Narcan and administer it when they come across someone who has overdosed.

This is something Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says will help keep families together.

”Every time I’ve talked to a parent or a loved one who has lost a child, the one thing that resonates with me is that they’d do anything for one more chance and that’s precisely what Narcan does.”

Superior Police says they have responded to 26 overdoses this year, three of them being fatal.

Last year they saw a spike in overdose deaths with 16, more than double what was seen in each of the three years before that. The department hopes the additional Narcan will help to drive those numbers down.

Along with state funding, Superior filed its own lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies.

