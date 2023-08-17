Seasonable temperatures with some air quality concerns Thursday and Friday

By Tony Nargi
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
THURSDAY: Today will be around 10 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs around 73 degrees. Winds will be breezy out of the NW at 10-20 MPH, particularly windier during the first half of the day, calming down by the evening. Air quality will be a concern today, with an Air Quality Alert in place until 11:00 PM on Friday. Unhealthy air quality is expected from around midday until Friday evening.

FRIDAY: Friday will be seasonable with less wind and temperatures in the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees. Skies will be clear, however it will be hazy due to Canadian wildfire smoke still lingering from Thursday. Air quality is expected to be unhealthy once again, so time outdoors should be limited.

SATURDAY: Saturday should see better air quality though still could be unhealthy for sensitive groups. It will be warm and humid with highs reaching the upper 80′s with mostly sunny skies.

