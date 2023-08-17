Riverfest concert series to rock Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A big concert series is coming up in Grand Rapids in September.

For the third year, KAXE and the City of Grand Rapids are hosting the Grand Rapids Riverfest.

The event is an outdoor, live music festival at the Grand Rapids Area Library’s amphitheater.

“Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit” will be headlining the show, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 9

The full lineup and ticket information is available online.

