Registration open for ‘Running the Rapids’ half marathon, 5K

COHASSET, MN. (Northern News Now) - If you want to get out and explore the Itasca County area on foot, there’s a great chance to do so coming up.

The Running the Rapids Half Marathon and 5K is happening Saturday, August 26.

The races start and end in Cohasset that morning and the half marathon course also takes runners through Grand Rapids.

If you’re not up for taking on that longer distance by yourself, you can also run it as a relay with a team.

Click here for registration information.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.