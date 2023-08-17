Proposed roundabout dropped for East Duluth

MnDOT
MnDOT(kttc)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - MnDOT has dropped plans for a roundabout in East Duluth.

On Wednesday, the agency said the proposed roundabout for 60th Avenue East has been dropped from the project in order to stay on schedule.

They will focus on other safety improvements for the intersection instead.

Plans for the proposed roundabout at 26th Avenue East and 40th Avenue East have not been changed.

MnDOT officials say they will post new plans for the intersection when they are complete.

