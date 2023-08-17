Minnesota man plans to spend retirement running resort on Pokegama Lake

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - There are many ways to enjoy lake life in Grand Rapids, from private cabins to big hotel operations, to quaint family-owned resorts.

Running a business like that with a small staff is no easy task.

Northern News Now heard from one Minnesotan who’s become a resort owner at a time in life when many choose to kick back and relax.

Endless time at the lake, it’s a retirement dream come true.

“I’m winding down my career. I’m working with a plumbing heating sewer water well, wholesaler. I’ve been doing that for the last 35 years,” said Kurt Christopherson, owner of the Pokegama Lake Resort.

For Kurt Christopherson, his golden years on the water may be busy.

Four years ago he and his wife started looking to buy a large house on Pokegama Lake.

“We wanted to be on a bigger lake with a few more activities, and sand beach for the grandkids,” Christopherson said.

They fell in love with a property and took the plunge, but it wasn’t just a house.

“At the time, I didn’t realize I was going to end up running a resort and actually have fallen in love with it,” Christopherson said.

Christopherson is now the proud owner of the Pokegama Lake Resort.

The gig has its perks, shoes seem to be optional and you can’t beat the view.

However, keeping the resort’s four-bedroom lodge and cabins guest-ready is no easy feat.

Thankfully he’s got a dedicated co-owning staff, also known as the Christopherson family.

I am general maintenance and yard keeping, my wife and daughter housekeeping,” Christopherson said.

“Every Saturday is our changeover day. So those days I am cleaning, I clean all three units in the morning and we have guests checked back in at 3:00,” Kayla Christopherson said. “The rest of the time, if I’m not cleaning, I’m usually helping getting boats out.”

An extremely important job, for most guests a trip to the Pokegama Lake Resort, isn’t about being in the cabins at all, it’s about spending time on the water.

“The appeal to staying at the resort? Yeah. The lake.,” said Marty Spitzner, a Pokegama Lake Resort guest from Colorado.

He’s been vacationing in the area for decades.

“The wife is from here. She grew up here, and we’ve been coming back every year for forty years,” Spitzner said.

He’s been staying at the resort since before the Christophersons bought it, a tradition he plans to continue.

“When we’re leaving here this year, we’ll book for next year,” Spitzner said.

In the coming years, the Spitzners may have even more room options.

Christopherson has purchased six more cabins on the lake with hopes to renovate and expand the operation.

Picking up speed at a time in life when many slow down.

“I’ve been working long and hard hours all my life and didn’t really want to just go to a complete shutdown. And knew that I would have to have something else to do to keep me busy,” Christopherson said.

An active retirement on a relaxing Minnesota lakeshore.

