A Look Back: Forest History Center brings century-old style logging camp to life

By Robb Coles
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The timber industry has been linked with northeast Minnesota for more than a century.

A local attraction in Grand Rapids is offering an up-close look at the life of a logger from years ago.

The Forest History Center created a replica of a logging camp from the year 1900.

The camp includes a bunk house, cook shack, a barn complete with draft horses, and many other buildings appropriate to the time.

According to site manager Pete Malsed, the workers were logging white pine.

At the time it was one of the most in-demand building materials in the country.

“It built houses, rinks, stores, and towns. And that’s a kind of nation-building. So a lot of the men were kind of aware of that and proud of the work they were doing, considering they were essentially somewhat building the nation at the time,” Malsed said.

Life was not easy for the loggers.

The camps operated during the winter so ice roads could be used to carry the timber.

They were up before the sun and in bed early after a long day of hard work.

Now, if you visit the replica camp you can hear the stories of the Northwoods lumberjacks told by costumed guides.

According to staff, loggers were paid about one dollar per day in 1900.

Lodging was free and meals were provided.

In addition to the logging camp, the Forest History Center also offers kayaking, a horse-drawn trolley, a fire tower, and a visitors center.

For more information about the Forest History Center, click here.

