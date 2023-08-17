Judy Garland’s legacy continues through Grand Rapids museum

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 17, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The yellow brick road just so happens to run along Pokegama Avenue.

Judy Garland, the actress most famous for her role in “The Wizard of Oz,” was born in Grand Rapids in the early 1900s.

Founded in 1975 at the Old Central School, the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids is home to a collection of items from “The Wizard of Oz.”

Over the years, the museum has expanded to what we know today.

In 1991, the museum was able to acquire Judy’s 1920′s home, which was restored and opened to the public five years later.

Throughout the museum, guests can find a large collection of Judy Garland memorabilia including the original carriage featured in the movie.

The Judy Garland Museum was able to have the original ruby red slippers on a loan exhibit in 2005.

However, in August of that year allegedly Terry Jon Martin, 76, stole the slippers.

He was charged in May of 2023 and is expected to go on trial in October.

On the grounds, you’ll also find the Children’s Discovery Museum, which features various exhibits and gardens for all ages.

This section allows kids to learn about many different subjects through their exhibits and experiences.

Leaders say, on average 25,000 people visit the museum every single year.

