Grand Rapids shop serves meat-filled pasties to generations

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - No matter where you are in the country, the very best food is typically found in a “hole in the wall.”

That’s the case in Grand Rapids at a place called Pasties Plus where there are a couple of women baking up thousands of those special, mine country, meat-filled pasties.

In 1997, Ruth Redley opened the shop with her dad using her grandma’s original recipe.

The recipe was brought to the country by her grandparents’ generation which helped pasties increase in popularity among miners on the Iron Range and Michigan’s U.P.

Redley has served more than a million pasties over the years, each one made from scratch.

Follow Northern News Now’s Dan Wolfe introduces us to Redley, who’s quite the comedic cook, in the video above.

Pasties Plus in Grand Rapids, MN
Pasties Plus in Grand Rapids, MN(Northern News Now)

