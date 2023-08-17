Grand Rapids’ Old Central School building going strong after 128 years

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A historic school in Grand Rapids continues to make its mark on the town.

The city is the junction of some major highways, such as U.S. Highway 2, which runs west toward Bemidji and east toward Duluth.

That means lots of traffic filters through downtown and an eye-catching sight right off the highway is the historic Central School.

Built in 1895 with the Richardson Romanesque style of architecture, the three-story building was an elementary and secondary school for nearly 80 years.

It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977 and was restored in the 80s.

According to the National Register of Historic Places, the school was one of the first high schools in the northern area of Minnesota outside of Duluth.

Additionally, they state it also contained the first library in the Grand Rapids area.

Now, it’s a multi-tenant location for commerce and community events.

Visitors are able to take a self-guided tour and check out the local businesses inside.

Local art is featured on the third floor as well.

