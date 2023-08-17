FAA says Wood County plane crash caused by engine power loss

A man and woman were seriously injured on May 11, after their plane's engine lost power and crashed near Wisconsin Rapids
By Heather Poltrock, Emily Davies and Nolan Bulmahn
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The FAA has determined that the plane crash in a Wisconsin Rapids neighborhood where a man and woman were seriously injured on May 11 was caused by a loss of power to the engine.

According to the FAA, the pilot performed a forced landing on a road, during which the airplane struck a sign and a car, nosed over, and came to rest inverted. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage and empennage.

The crash happened around on May 11 around 11 a.m. near Grace Lutheran Church, which is located on Whitrock Avenue.

Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker, who responded to the initial call, said when they responded they thought the worst-case scenario.

The occupants of the plane were treated for head trauma. One person was taken to a Wisconsin Rapids hospital, the other to a Marshfield hospital.

Following the initial incident, Sheriff Becker said, “The Grand Rapids officer got here rather quickly and was able to render aid to both occupants. Actually, one of the pilots was getting out of the plane as the officer was here. So I give a lot of credit to Officer Cody Conover for getting here so quickly.”

Witnesses also said the plane struck a parked vehicle on Whitrock Avenue and continued west on Whitrock.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s records of the aircraft, the plane was deregistered in 2013. Those registration records describe the plane as a fixed-wing, single-engine Sea Hawk model plane manufactured in 1991, with a Lycoming 0-320 series engine.

Grand Rapids Police first responded to the scene, followed by Wood County deputies. The NTSB did not travel to the incident.

