Duluth Police Department plans to buy armored rescue vehicle

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The Duluth Police Department plans to buy a massive, expensive new piece of equipment.

Between responding to active shooter or natural disasters, the Duluth Police Department has had to turn to the Superior Police Department for help, needing to borrow their armored rescue vehicle.

“For my staff, it is a tool that allows them to get into a dangerous situation that has deadly consequences,” said Chief Mike Ceynowa, with the Duluth Police Department.

The DPD has had to borrow the vehicle more than 25 times over the last three years, during dangerous situations, including a recent shooting investigation.

“Two weeks ago, when we had the tragic homicide in the West End, we utilized that vehicle to apprehend one of those suspects, and also used it to clear another home,” said Ceynowa.

Now, the DPD says they are looking to get their own armored vehicle preparing to invest $380,000.

But before going through with the purchase, officers informed the public Wednesday, saying it is a worthy investment because it would improve response time.

“We’ve had times where we needed to utilize the vehicle,” said Ceynowa. “Where the suspect had gone back and forth between both cities, and Superior was unable to bring it over here right away.”

Borrowing Superior’s Armored Vehicle these last three years hasn’t been cheap either, costing Duluth about $36,000.

“It’s an expensive piece of equipment,” said Brian Davis, a Superior Police Officer. “When you’re trying to share it between jurisdictions, I am sure there is some hassle with that.”

The DPD says their need for an armored vehicle is comparable to a fire departments need for a ladder truck, calling it a tool that not only helps them do their job, but safely and efficiently.

“Having the confidence to do so because they have this extra layer of protection around them,” said Ceynowa.

This investment from DPD would come from the current police budget savings.

