Duluth East Football has a lot to work with, 94 players participating in week one

Northern News Now at 6pm
By Jeffrey F McClure and Alexis Beckett
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Last year the Duluth East Greyhounds finished 4-6 and were eliminated in the Section 7AAAAA Semifinals.

The team graduated about 20 seniors last year so they are looking to fill positions and they have the numbers to do so with almost 100 players showing up to the first week of practice.

With so many new faces Head Coach Joe Heitala is excited to see what they can do this season.

“The biggest thing about this team is just their disposition has been outstanding. Their enthusiasm, their attitude, and work ethic throughout the entire summer,” said Heitala about the team. “The turnout for all of our summer workouts has been the best we’ve ever had, so it shows us that they are fired up to play, and then we come out here, day one on Monday and this is the most kids we’ve had on the field in almost 20 years.”

Senior running back Cam Hendrickson is also excited by the turnout as he believes it will push everyone to be better.

“Having what 93 (or) 94 kids is probably one of the biggest turnouts we’ve had and it just kind’ve together as a whole sums up the amount of energy, because you a have a fighting chance and you have to fight for your spot instead of it just being handed to you,” said Hendrickson.

The Greyhounds’ first game is set for August 31 versus Esko.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walz gives an update on Spring Flooding
Minnesotans to receive ‘Walz checks’ starting this week
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Man dies in Ashland County officer-involved shooting, investigation underway
Justin Michael Sperl
Body recovered in Boundary Waters identified as missing Marshall man
Northern News Now
Some severe weather will be possible Wednesday evening
I-35 crash in Duluth
Crash impacting I-35 traffic near Duluth’s Twin Ports Interchange project

Latest News

Northern News Now at 6pm
Preseason look at the Duluth East Greyhounds football team
Minnesota Twins second baseman Edouard Julien, right, forces out Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene...
Torkelson slugs 2 HRs and leads Tigers to an 8-7 win over AL Central-leading Twins
Hermantown Football
Hermantown’s strong tradition has the Hawks poised for another section title run
Preseason look at the Hermantown Hawks football team