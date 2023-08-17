Duluth East Football has a lot to work with, 94 players participating in week one

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Last year the Duluth East Greyhounds finished 4-6 and were eliminated in the Section 7AAAAA Semifinals.

The team graduated about 20 seniors last year so they are looking to fill positions and they have the numbers to do so with almost 100 players showing up to the first week of practice.

With so many new faces Head Coach Joe Heitala is excited to see what they can do this season.

“The biggest thing about this team is just their disposition has been outstanding. Their enthusiasm, their attitude, and work ethic throughout the entire summer,” said Heitala about the team. “The turnout for all of our summer workouts has been the best we’ve ever had, so it shows us that they are fired up to play, and then we come out here, day one on Monday and this is the most kids we’ve had on the field in almost 20 years.”

Senior running back Cam Hendrickson is also excited by the turnout as he believes it will push everyone to be better.

“Having what 93 (or) 94 kids is probably one of the biggest turnouts we’ve had and it just kind’ve together as a whole sums up the amount of energy, because you a have a fighting chance and you have to fight for your spot instead of it just being handed to you,” said Hendrickson.

The Greyhounds’ first game is set for August 31 versus Esko.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.