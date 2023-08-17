Art and Recreation and Adventure, Oh My!: See the amazing sights of Itasca County

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Located in the heart of Northern Minnesota is Itasca County, which is rich in history and recreation.

Northern News Now’s Kendall Jarboe met up with Malissa Bahr, President of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, for the ultimate tour.

The first stop was the Reif Center, located right next to Grand Rapids High School.

Reif Center in Grand Rapids, MN (Northern News Now)

“We have a beautiful arts center that’s attached at the high school, and there are a lot of activities year-round that happen there,” Bahr said.

The state-of-the-art performing arts center has many ways for people to be involved in the arts and features live music, theater, and dance.

The Reif’s Executive Director Shantel Dow showed all the bells and whistles, such as their smaller studio theatre and the Wilcox Theatre which can seat up to 700 people.

Additionally, there is a scene shop, dance wing, makeup area, dressing rooms, and all the costumes you could possibly imagine.

The next stop was the Edge of the Wilderness.

Edge of the Wilderness in Grand Rapids, MN (Northern News Now)

This just so happens to be the start of State Highway 38 in Grand Rapids.

“It starts here and there’s four of these markers all the way to Effie,” Bahr said.

Just shy of 50 miles long, loggers once used the route through the Chippewa National Forest.

“You start here on the Mississippi River and just take 38 up, and you will just see lakes and lakes and lakes,” says Bahr.

With a majority of it having been reconstructed, it now offers everything from kayaking snowshoeing, skiing, and places to eat.

A short drive to the west will bring you to the next stop, the Tioga Recreation Area in Cohasset.

Tioga Recreation Area in Cohasset, MN (Northern News Now)

The area has million-dollar views and excursions galore.

“Mountain bike trails are huge and they go all through the woods or the forest,” Bahr said.

The former iron ore mining site now features trails that twist through the landscape, bringing visitors from all over.

“There’s kayakers, paddle boarding, and you’ll see swimmers because it’s a beautiful lake, and it’s clean, it’s just such a gem,” Bahr said.

Right along the Mississippi River was the final stop on the tour: art installations in downtown Grand Rapids.

Sculpture of a canoe in Grand Rapids, MN (Northern News Now)

These sculptures pay tribute to the land and water, and these sunflower solar panels make a statement.

Murals adorn the sides of businesses including the local coffee shop.

“There’s a lot of art to be seen throughout Grand Rapids,” Bahr said.

Whether you enjoy pieces of art, the performing arts, outdoor recreation, or scenic drives, there’s something for everyone year-round in this slice of Northern Minnesota.

You can stop by the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 1 NW 3rd Street, to get exploration ideas or you can click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.