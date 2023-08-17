Air quality concerns, warmer weather returning this weekend

THURSDAY EVENING: Clouds will decrease into the evening and overnight hours with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s. A stray upper 30 is not out of the question, but frost is not expected. Air quality will continue to be unhealthy for sensitive groups as well.

AQ Forecast (KBJR WX)

Tonight (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. Hazy skies persist with air quality remaining in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies persist into our Saturday with more humid conditions returning. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, and even a stray 90 or two will be possible to our southwest. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday (KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue, but a lake breeze will cause temperatures to be cooler near Lake Superior. Highs reach the 80s inland with some 70s near the lake.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

