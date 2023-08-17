Air quality concerns, warmer weather returning this weekend

AQW
AQW(KBJR WX)
By Hunter McCullough
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY EVENING: Clouds will decrease into the evening and overnight hours with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s. A stray upper 30 is not out of the question, but frost is not expected. Air quality will continue to be unhealthy for sensitive groups as well.

AQ Forecast
AQ Forecast(KBJR WX)
Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. Hazy skies persist with air quality remaining in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies persist into our Saturday with more humid conditions returning. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, and even a stray 90 or two will be possible to our southwest. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday
Saturday(KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue, but a lake breeze will cause temperatures to be cooler near Lake Superior. Highs reach the 80s inland with some 70s near the lake.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walz gives an update on Spring Flooding
Minnesotans to receive ‘Walz checks’ starting this week
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Man dies in Ashland County officer-involved shooting, investigation underway
The Duluth Fire Department launches rescue crews from Marine 19.
2 women on innertubes rescued from Lake Superior
Power Outages
Severe weather causing power outages affecting nearly 2,500 people
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Van-moose collision injures 5 near Tower

Latest News

Northern News Now Morning Forecast 8-17-23
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 8-17-23
Northern News Now
Seasonable temperatures with some air quality concerns Thursday and Friday
Weather recordings - daily 4pm
AUGUST 16, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Tracking some possible severe storms Wednesday evening