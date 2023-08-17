3 DECADES: Family-run Sugar Lake Lodge brings guests to lakeside

COHASSET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Grand Rapids and the surrounding communities are home to many, but its beautiful landscape and lakes are also a vacation destination for thousands every year.

The Sugar Lake Lodge in Cohasset welcomes many of those visitors. They have been a family-run business in the area for generations.

Guests are able to stay in the lakeside cabins, lakefront rooms, or golf course villas.

Abby Oxborough is the owner and general manager. She says her family built and opened the resort in 1993.

She says their goal was to be a destination for people offering a taste of the outdoors through activities families can do together, such as golf, pickleball, lake activities, and a pool.

Sugar Lake Lodge in Cohasset, MN (Northern News Now)

Oxborough adds it’s their intimate feel that keeps both guests and staff coming back.

“The best part of the job is the interactions,” she explains. “We have such good connections our staff is incredible, they return for four to five years at a time so they get to know everybody. It’s a different environment. It’s so welcoming and such a good community.”

Dining is also available on-site at Otis’s Grill & Bar which offers a casual pub environment.

