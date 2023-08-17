3 DECADES: Family-run Sugar Lake Lodge brings guests to lakeside

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COHASSET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Grand Rapids and the surrounding communities are home to many, but its beautiful landscape and lakes are also a vacation destination for thousands every year.

The Sugar Lake Lodge in Cohasset welcomes many of those visitors. They have been a family-run business in the area for generations.

Guests are able to stay in the lakeside cabins, lakefront rooms, or golf course villas.

Abby Oxborough is the owner and general manager. She says her family built and opened the resort in 1993.

She says their goal was to be a destination for people offering a taste of the outdoors through activities families can do together, such as golf, pickleball, lake activities, and a pool.

Sugar Lake Lodge in Cohasset, MN
Sugar Lake Lodge in Cohasset, MN(Northern News Now)

Oxborough adds it’s their intimate feel that keeps both guests and staff coming back.

“The best part of the job is the interactions,” she explains. “We have such good connections our staff is incredible, they return for four to five years at a time so they get to know everybody. It’s a different environment. It’s so welcoming and such a good community.”

Dining is also available on-site at Otis’s Grill & Bar which offers a casual pub environment.

For more information, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walz gives an update on Spring Flooding
Minnesotans to receive ‘Walz checks’ starting this week
The Duluth Fire Department launches rescue crews from Marine 19.
2 women on innertubes rescued from Lake Superior
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Man dies in Ashland County officer-involved shooting, investigation underway
Power Outages
Severe weather causing power outages affecting nearly 2,500 people
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Van-moose collision injures 5 near Tower

Latest News

Interview: Dan Wolfe talks fishing with Grand Rapids guide Jeff Johnson
Timberlake Lodge in Grand Rapids, MN
Timberlake Lodge center of Grand Rapids community, visitor experience
Timberlake Lodge in Grand Rapids welcomes community and visitors
Aerial view of the Mississippi River in Itasca County
Art and Recreation and Adventure, Oh My!: See the amazing sights of Itasca County
Hidden Gems in Itasca County