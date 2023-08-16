William A. Irvin Family Day educates kids about shipping

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The William A. Irvin hosts its first-ever “Family Fun Day” giving families the chance to take a step back in time on a freighter.

The William A. Irvin hosts go-at-your-own-pace tours for people of all ages normally, but the “Family Day” includes a free interactive book, face painting, and Duluth coloring pages.

A book titled “Seek and Scavenge” takes families through the old freighter that once carried coal and iron ore across the Great Lakes.

The tour guide, Suzie the Seagull, is located in balloon form all over the ship.

Lucie Amundsen, the Director of Communication with the DECC said they hope to educate kids and families about the ship’s glory days.

”We see kids come and, you know, their imaginations set sail, but they often miss all these details and this is a way for kids to really enjoy the ship, learn more and engage with their families,” she said.

The “Family Day” is Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the William A. Irvin with the last tour starting at 4:30 p.m.

For more information and tickets, you can visit their website here.

Kids 10 and under are free with a paid adult ticket.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.