William A. Irvin Family Day educates kids about shipping

The William A. Irvin hosts its first-ever “Family Fun Day” giving families the chance to take a step back in time on a freighter.
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The William A. Irvin hosts its first-ever “Family Fun Day” giving families the chance to take a step back in time on a freighter.

The William A. Irvin hosts go-at-your-own-pace tours for people of all ages normally, but the “Family Day” includes a free interactive book, face painting, and Duluth coloring pages.

A book titled “Seek and Scavenge” takes families through the old freighter that once carried coal and iron ore across the Great Lakes.

The tour guide, Suzie the Seagull, is located in balloon form all over the ship.

Lucie Amundsen, the Director of Communication with the DECC said they hope to educate kids and families about the ship’s glory days.

”We see kids come and, you know, their imaginations set sail, but they often miss all these details and this is a way for kids to really enjoy the ship, learn more and engage with their families,” she said.

The “Family Day” is Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the William A. Irvin with the last tour starting at 4:30 p.m.

For more information and tickets, you can visit their website here.

Kids 10 and under are free with a paid adult ticket.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walz gives an update on Spring Flooding
Minnesotans to receive ‘Walz checks’ starting this week
Northern News Now
Some severe weather will be possible Wednesday evening
Justin Michael Sperl
Body recovered in Boundary Waters identified as missing Marshall man
I-35 crash in Duluth
Crash impacting I-35 traffic near Duluth’s Twin Ports Interchange project
Police Lights
Charges: Hinckley man was playing video games when 3-year-old son shot himself

Latest News

Replica red ruby slippers at the Judy Garland Museum
Judy Garland Museum
The William A. Irvin hosts its first-ever “Family Fun Day” giving families the chance to take a...
William A. Irvin Family Day educates kids about shipping
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Man dies in Ashland County officer-involved shooting, investigation underway
Michael Bailey has been taken in on four counts of first-degree sexual conduct.
Two Harbors man arrested again on child sex assault charges