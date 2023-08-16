Wallner grand slam overshadows Cabrera’s 509th homer; Twins beat Tigers 5-3

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa (4) greets Matt Wallner (38) after they scored on Wallner's...
Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa (4) greets Matt Wallner (38) after they scored on Wallner's grand slam against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Wallner hit a grand slam to cap a five-run sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins overshadowed another milestone homer by Miguel Cabrera in a 5-3 win against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

Wallner’s slam — his first in the majors and the ninth homer in 38 games for the rookie — erased the early deficit provided by Cabrera. Cabrera hit a two-run homer in the second for his 509th career home run, equaling former teammate Gary Sheffield for 26th on the all-time list with just his second homer of the season.

He is two home runs behind Mel Ott for 25th all-time and his 1,867 RBIs are one behind Ott for a tie for 11th in history. Cabrera passed Robin Yount (3,142) on the all-time hit list in a game against the Twins last week in Detroit.

Dylan Floro (4-5) earned his first win with Minnesota after being acquired from Miami before the trade deadline with a scoreless inning of relief. Jhoan Duran allowed a solo homer to Spencer Torkelson but recorded his 22nd save.

Reliever Will Vest allowed Wallner’s grand slam, one of two hits and two runs surrendered, after coming on in relief of José Cisnero. Cisnero (2-3) relieved starter Alex Faedo and gave up a walk and two hits to the first three batters of the sixth.

Faedo held the Twins to just one hit through five scoreless innings.

FAREWELL MIGGY

Cabrera’s latest milestone was hit off Minnesota starter Bailey Ober not long after the Twins presented him with gifts to honor his coming retirement before his final series at Target Field.

Cabrera, who has said this will be his last season, was presented with a $5,000 donation to his foundation. The Twins also gave Cabrera a custom fishing pole, tackle box and No. 24-branded fishing hat, as well as a silver, engraved hockey stick.

In 241 games against Minnesota, Cabrera has hit .304 with 47 homers and 169 RBIs. The homers and RBI are the second most for Cabrera against any team, only trailing his totals against Cleveland.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Manager A.J. Hinch said SS Javier Báez should make his return from the bereavement list sometime during the upcoming four-game series in Cleveland. … RHP Spencer Turnbull (60-day injured list, neck discomfort) was scheduled to make his latest rehab appearance on Tuesday with Triple-A Toledo.

Twins: 3B Royce Lewis was reinstated from the injured list on Tuesday after missing 36 games due to a strained left oblique muscle. Utility man Willi Castro was placed on the injured list with a Grade 1 left oblique strain. … RHP Joe Ryan (left groin strain) threw a bullpen session on Tuesday. The team wants to see how Ryan responds before determining the next step. … OF Byron Buxton (right hamstring strain) is getting back into baseball activities and 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff (right shoulder strain) has started a hitting progression.

UP NEXT

RHP Kenta Maeda (3-7, 3.97 ERA) will start for Minnesota in the finale of the two-game series on Wednesday afternoon. Detroit will counter with RHP Reese Olson (2-5, 4.45).

