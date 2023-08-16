Two Harbors man arrested again on child sex assault charges

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Two Harbors man is behind bars once again, accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, on August 11, deputies and investigators took Michael Brian Bailey into custody on criminal sexual assault charges.

Bailey was brought to the St. Louis County Jail on four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

On August 15, Bailey was arraigned for those charges in St. Louis County District Court in Duluth.

Bail for Bailey is set at $300,000.

In 2019, Bailey was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a different victim.

