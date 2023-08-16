Superior construction crews hit natural gas line

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Construction crews in Superior near North 28th St. and Banks Ave hit a natural gas line on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Superior Fire Department (SFD), their personnel and Superior Water Light and Power are on the scene monitoring possible fire or exposition hazards.

There is no danger to the public at this time.

The SFD has closed roads in the area, including N. 28th Street between Elmira Avenue and Banks Avenue, and is asking citizens to avoid the area while crews work to resolve the problem.

Services have been shut off for 38 customers, 20 of them commercial, as crews work to make repairs.

No evacuations were required.

SWL&P says any time customers smell a gas odor they should call 1-800-227-7957.

At this time an estimate on restoration is not yet available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

