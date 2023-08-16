Severe weather causing power outages affecting nearly 2,500 people

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Three major power companies in Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin have reported power outages due to severe weather.

Minnesota Power has reported 11 active outages that are affecting over 345 members in the areas of Duluth’s east hillside to the Gnesen Township and the Grand Lake Township near Pike Lake.

Lake Country Power has reported seven total outages with 443 of their members being affected in St. Louis County and just over ten people being affected from Moose Lake to the Savannah State Park.

In northern Wisconsin, XCEL Energy has reported 133 outages near Mellen, Hayward, and Park Falls.

More than 1,600 customers are affected by the outages in those areas.

Crews are currently working to fix the outages.

