Severe weather causing power outages affecting nearly 2,500 people

Power Outages
Power Outages(KTTC)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Three major power companies in Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin have reported power outages due to severe weather.

Minnesota Power has reported 11 active outages that are affecting over 345 members in the areas of Duluth’s east hillside to the Gnesen Township and the Grand Lake Township near Pike Lake.

Lake Country Power has reported seven total outages with 443 of their members being affected in St. Louis County and just over ten people being affected from Moose Lake to the Savannah State Park.

In northern Wisconsin, XCEL Energy has reported 133 outages near Mellen, Hayward, and Park Falls.

More than 1,600 customers are affected by the outages in those areas.

Crews are currently working to fix the outages.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walz gives an update on Spring Flooding
Minnesotans to receive ‘Walz checks’ starting this week
Northern News Now
Some severe weather will be possible Wednesday evening
Justin Michael Sperl
Body recovered in Boundary Waters identified as missing Marshall man
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Man dies in Ashland County officer-involved shooting, investigation underway
I-35 crash in Duluth
Crash impacting I-35 traffic near Duluth’s Twin Ports Interchange project

Latest News

Nursing homes across Minnesota receive more than $225k in state surplus funding
Nursing homes across Minnesota receive more than $225k in state surplus funding
Preseason look at the Hermantown Hawks football team
The Duluth Fire Department launches rescue crews from Marine 19.
2 women on innertubes rescued from Lake Superior
City by City: Hibbing, Wisconsin, Hayward
City by City: Hibbing, Wisconsin, Hayward