Severe threat Wednesday evening, calmer weather follows

By Tony Nargi
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEDNESDAY: Today begins with partly cloudy skies with a decent breeze SW at 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH at times. Highs will reach the lower to mid 80′s before thunderstorms move in between 5 PM and 7 PM. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with main threats being large hail up to 1.5″ and strong wind gusts potentially up to 70 MPH. Isolated power outages are possible! The Storm Prediction Center has put Duluth and surrounding areas under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather, and it seems that the highest chances for severe weather will be across Northwest Wisconsin in Douglas and Bayfield counties especially during the early evening hours.

THURSDAY: Tomorrow will feature calmer weather with breezy conditions once again, this time from the NW at 15-20 MPH. Skies will be mostly sunny as high pressure sets in behind the cold front, with seasonable temperatures in the mid 70′s.

FRIDAY: Friday will be mild with temperatures reaching the upper 70′s and close to 80. Winds will be S at 10-15 MPH, and skies will be mostly sunny again with dry conditions.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be warm and humid, with highs reaching the upper 80′s and dewpoints in the upper 60′s, making the humidity level fairly sticky and uncomfortable. Warm temperatures stick around on Sunday but a little more reasonable in the lower 80′s with a lake breeze across the immediate north and south shores.

