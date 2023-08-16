Nursing homes across Minnesota receive more than $225k in state surplus funding

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Nursing homes across the state of Minnesota are receiving six figures worth of new funding this month.

The cash was made possible due to the state’s massive budget surplus and a last-minute push during this spring’s legislative session.

Many people spend their final days in a nursing home, but Steven Friedman has chosen to spend his working days in one caring for the elderly.

“To give them the best quality of life that we can at this stage. That’s a very noble goal. I think that everybody in this industry shares so much,” said Friedman, Chief Operating Officer of Hilltop Healthcare in Duluth.

He said in the years since the pandemic began, running a nursing home has gotten more difficult and more expensive.

“The staff are overtaxed, overworked, overstressed,” Friedman said.

According to Friedman, his facility is understaffed and has had to pay more for the workers they can get.

“We’re paying throughout the industry, super premiums to third-party agencies to get the work done,” Friedman said.

Staffing is just one challenge he’s facing.

But there’s hope.

Hilltop received almost $400,000 this month in state funding.

“We needed to get this money to them right now in an emergency way at a time when we had a $20 billion surplus,” said State Representative Natalie Zeleznikar, a Republican representing Fredenberg Township.

Zeleznikar has a background working in the industry and has been leading the effort for increased nursing home funding statewide.

“What I’m happy about is the formula that we used in the session gives an equal amount to all of them,” Zeleznikar said.

More than 300 nursing facilities received a base payment of $225,000, plus additional money based on capacity.

The funding can be used for a variety of reasons.

While staffing is a big concern for many nursing homes, leaders at Hilltop said they plan to use the money to address a real estate problem impacting their building.

“Interest rates when we came in were between five and five and a half percent. And as a bridge loan, it’s typically a fluctuating rate. And now we’re at 11%,” Friedman said.

According to Friedman, the money will make a difference in keeping Hilltop open and financially viable.

The payment this month is the first of two.

Facilities will also get a similar payment this time next year.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.