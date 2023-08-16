Money headed to groups improving Minnesota, Wisconsin shorelines

Lake Superior Coastline including cityscape of Duluth
Lake Superior Coastline including cityscape of Duluth(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Every year Wisconsin awards more than $1,000,000 to projects that address coastal resiliency, sustainability, education, and public access expansion.

The applicants for these grants should propose ways to improve historic preservation, habitat restoration, pollution control, and more.

Wisconsin grant applications are due on November 3.

You can find information on the coastal program and how to apply on the Wisconsin Department of Administration website by clicking here.

In Minnesota, the Department of Natural Resources has a similar program.

The application for Minnesota grants is September 15.

For more information on Minnesota’s Lake Superior Coastline Program click here.

For more on the grants and where to apply click here.

