Man dies in Ashland County officer-involved shooting, investigation underway

TOWN OF MORSE, WI -- Authorities are investigating after a man died during an officer-involved shooting in Ashland County Tuesday night.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, just before 6 p.m., Ashland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on North Foley Road in the Town of Morse.

When they arrived, they saw a man assaulting two women.

According to the DOJ, the man was armed with what they described as a “bladed weapon.”

At some point during the incident, an Ashland County Sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon and hit the man.

First responders tried to revive him, but the man died at the scene.

The two women had “superficial” injuries from the assault and were treated at the scene.

No law enforcement members were hurt.

The deputy who fired their weapon is now on administrative leave while the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) looks into the incident.

The DOJ did not immediately identify the man who died or the deputy who fired their weapon. They also did not shed light on what led up to the gunfire.

The DCI is continuing to review evidence and will eventually turn over their reports to the Ashland County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The District Attorney will then review the case and determine if the shooting was justified.

