Local travelers canceling vacations to Maui amid wildfires

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The tragedy in Maui has travelers putting a stop to their vacation plans, after Hawaii officials urge them to cancel their trips.

Between the widespread destruction, and rising death toll, the Maui wildfire has become Hawaii’s largest natural disaster since the 1960′s.

“When the mayor said it’s all gone, it’s all gone, it’s all gone. It’s gone,” said Chief John Pelletier, with the Maui Police

“It does look like a war zone, where Lahaina is concerned,” said Gov. Josh Green, of Hawaii.

Now, travelers, like Theresa Snyder from Carlton and her family who were planning to make their way to Maui is rushing to change their plans.

“It was kind of a bucket list item; we have never been to Hawaii,” said Snyder.

Snyder started planning her family trip to Lahaina in October, but is now working to stop that vacation in its tracks. However, when she contacted American Airlines, which was the airline she was using for the flight there, she claims, they told her cancelling her flight was not an option.

“They refused to cancel, they refused to let us change our trip, and they refused to refund us,” said Snyder. “And then I found out on social media that this is happening to other people.”

Snyder says the reason for their refusal was because their trip was booked back in October. What shocked her even more was the airline’s customer service response.

“He made the comment that, ‘Well actually, resort owners still want tourists to come,’” said Snyder.

According to one travel agency based out of Hawaii, that may not necessarily be the case for all businesses on the island. The agency says there no room for tourists on the Maui Island, and it could be like that for the next few months.

“The infrastructure is not ready for more people,” said Brandy Seifert, the Owner of Always Aloha Travel. “A lot of the hotels are closed. They’re housing the people who need a shelter.”

Snyder agrees calling the situation devastating. She says American Airlines should start rethinking their policies when it comes to tragedies like the one in Maui.

“I feel like they’re taking advantage at the expense of the people in Maui, and I think that’s just rotten,” said Snyder.

Snyder tells us her return flight happened to be on Delta.

When asking Delta to rework her travel plans, Snyder says they were helpful, and offered her a voucher right away.

We did reach out to American Airlines for a statement, and a spokesperson issued this statement saying in part,

“We are constantly monitoring and evaluating the situation in Maui, including local government guidance.”

