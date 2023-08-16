Hermantown’s strong tradition has the Hawks poised for another section title run

By Kevin Moore and Alexis Bass
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As we inch closer and closer to week one of the high school football season, we visit another team that year in and year out have always been in the mix for a section title, the Hermantown Hawks.

A program built on tradition. That’s what head coach Mike Zagelmeyer credits as why his program remains competitive every year.

From pee wee football to high school there is an expectation and a system set for these kids that has them prepared.

“Every fall is a blessing,” says head coach Mike Zagelmeyer.

“It’s a kickstart for the entire season. There is nothing like Friday nights. I try and tell kids that are on the fence about playing football, there is nothing like Friday nights. Only a select few get to do it, football is hard. For all kids to have the ability to play football it’s probably not a reality, but for the ones that do Friday nights are special man,” Zagelmeyer adds.

And as Senior linebacker Connor Fury enters his last prep season, he anticipates that feeling he will have on week one.

“You got a lot of nerves playing, then once that first whistle sounds, it all just disappears and you’re just playing football,” Fury says.

Hawks open their season on September 1st, against the Proctor Rails.

