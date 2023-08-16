Esko football prepares for ‘Revenge Season’ after last year’s Class AAA quarterfinals loss

ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - Coming off an undefeated regular season for the second year in a row, preparations for the Esko football team’s 2023 season are underway.

Last year was a dominant season for Esko, going 11-1 overall with their only loss coming in the State quarterfinal match versus Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. Through the other 11 games, Esko shut out more than half of their opponents while averaging 43 points a game.

According to Head Coach Scott Artnson, the team will be bringing back half of their starters so the biggest thing is to stay disciplined and pay attention to details.

One key loss for the team is quarterback Ty Christensen who is now playing for Concordia College in Moorehead, Minnesota. Artnson said they will look to junior Josiah Owens to lead the team along with senior running back and outside linebacker Koi Perich who recently committed to the Minnesota Gophers.

“It wasn’t anything that they did in the offseason,” said Arnston about last year’s team. “They worked hard, they got themselves ready, but it’s those little things, it’s those little mistakes, making sure that we stay onside, making sure that we hold onto the ball, so our losses the last couple of years have come down to just the little details and we just have to get better at that and be really disciplined.”

“I think it comes down to how bad do we want it, when it’s in the fourth quarter who’s gonna stay out there and win the battle,” said senior offensive lineman Cole Sauter. “We are fast and bigger than most teams around here. It’s just about getting things really dialed in for this season.”

Esko’s season begins on a Thursday when they face Duluth East on August 31.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.