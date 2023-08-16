Duluth Denfeld enters season with high expectations

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Denfeld will be playing their first season on the newly named Walt Hunting Stadium and for the first time in a while they have expectations.

When Erik Lofald took over the program in 2019, he had a five-year plan to bring Hunter football back, and after coming off his best season as head coach the Denfeld football team should no longer be overlooked by their opponents.

“We joke like, we are the only ones who believe, especially last year, maybe some moms in the stands too, but this year nobody is going to take us for granted. I think that’s the thing, we showed it and we did accelerate (Lofald’s plan) by a year,” said Lofald.

“We always said 5 years and this is five years for us and (for Lofald) as the head coach and it did get bumped up a year, but these kids proved they wanted it on Friday night and the lights weren’t bright or too bright for them. It was fun to watch and yeah, expectations are really high and I think that’s the thing, can we play football and not be surprising other teams? We are not the same Denfeld Hunters.”

The Hunters’ season will open at home on September 1 against Mora.

