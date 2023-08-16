Dog dies after wolf attack in Bayfield County

BELL, WI. (Northern News Now) - A dog has died after being attacked by wolves in northwest Wisconsin.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture - Wildlife Services, the Plott trailing hound died in Bell, a town in Bayfield County.

Officials are reminding dog owners to exercise caution in wolf-occupied areas.

Conflicts between hunting dogs and wolves are most common during the bear training and hunting season.

Dogs have also been attacked when pursuing other wildlife including foxes, coyotes, bobcats, rabbits, snowshoe hares, and upland birds.

More information is available on the DNR’s website.

Officials state when wolves attack dogs in hunting or training situations on public land, the Wisconsin DNR will create a wolf caution area to warn hunters that a specific pack has attacked a dog or group of dogs.

Click here to view current caution areas.

Anyone suspecting a wolf attack should call 1-800-433-0663 (southern Wisconsin) or 1-800-228-1368 (northern Wisconsin).

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.