Tracking some possible severe storms Wednesday evening

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be tracking severe storms moving through the region. The best chance will be after 4pm in the Arrowhead, BWCA, East-Central MN, Northern Wisconsin and the U.P.. Lows will be in the 50′s with westerly winds.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will start out with some clouds and a few showers. In the afternoon we will see clearing skies, but breezy winds out of the northwest 10-20mph.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures! Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. Winds will be south 5-15mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be the warmest day of the week! We will be seeing mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Dew points will be in the 60′s and 70′s, so a bit humid as well.

