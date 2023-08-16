City by City: Hibbing, Wisconsin, Hayward

Hibbing, MN- Hibbing students will soon have the opportunity to take a new skilled apprenticeship program. This fall, students in the Diesel Mechanics and Heavy Equipment program at Minnesota North College - Hibbing can apply for a skilled apprenticeship position with St. Louis County Public Works. This program will provide real-life experience for students and develop an internal pool of future Heavy Equipment Mechanics for the County. That group maintains the fleet of vehicles used for plowing snow, road construction, and other maintenance needs. County staff have been working with Teamsters Local 320 to develop the program. Click here for more information.

Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR is reminding people about the Gun Deer Hunt for Hunters with Disabilities. Thousands of acres of land are available through sponsors for this year’s hunt which is October 7 through October 15. Some properties can accommodate more hunters than others, so hunters are advised to contact potential sponsors as early as possible. Hunters have until September 15 to contact and confirm their location with a hunt sponsor. Click here to see the sponsor list.

Hayward, WI- The Hayward community is coming together for a good cause. Saturday, August 19 is the third annual Barn Dance Fundraiser. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., there will be live music, a raffle, and a pig roast. Tickets are $20 a person. All of the proceeds go to organizations that help people struggling with addiction and homelessness. For questions or to make a donation, email Kim.Dale@SylvanDaleBarn.com.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

