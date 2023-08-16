2 women on innertubes rescued from Lake Superior

The Duluth Fire Department launches rescue crews from Marine 19.(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN -- Duluth fire crews rescued two women Wednesday afternoon after they floated away on innertubes and couldn’t make it back to shore on their own.

The women were in the water near Canal Park around 2:15 p.m.

According to fire department spokespeople, the strong current started carrying them away from shore.

Neither woman had a life jacket on, but luckily, they had a cell phone and were able to call for help.

The fire department used their rescue boat to reach the women and bring them to safety with help from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Neither one of them needed medical attention.

