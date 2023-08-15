A whole new look for the UMD women’s soccer team

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Bulldogs women’s soccer team is going to look very different on the field and the sidelines this year.

The team will bring in eight freshmen joining the team along with a new full-time assistant coach, an intern, a new manager, and a former UMD goalkeeper.

They will look to make it back to the playoffs after coming up short of the post-season by two goals, even with their most wins in a season since 2017.

Two key returners for the Bulldogs lead the team in goals last year, Jackie Jares and Anna Tobias, Jares, a senior, was named as a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference player to watch.

Another senior, defender Rachel Boelke was named a player to watch after being a 2022 NSIC First Team All-Conference selection.

After finishing an overall record of 8-7-3 the Bulldogs were selected ninth in this year’s NSIC preseason poll and the team noticed.

“I think we are just excited to have a redemption arc basically,” said Jares. “I mean we were so close we could practically taste playoffs and I think in the poll we also ended up in ninth so that’s also fueling our fire and we are a young team so we are all excited to be back at it.”

For the returners, Head Coach Greg Cane hopes last season can also be used to motivate this year’s team.

“The last day of our season last year is etched in the minds of our players returning this year so that’s great motivation in the first place and I think you’ll see in some instances maybe a little different attitude with our team within the competition and maybe different preparation technique with our team,” said Cane.

The first soccer game will be on the road as the Bulldogs head to Northern Michigan to face the Wildcats on August 31.

