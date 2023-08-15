Warm day Tuesday, severe weather threat on Wednesday

TUESDAY: Today will be a warm and sunny day. It will be slightly breezy with WSW winds at 10-15 MPH. Highs will be in the low to mid 80′s with comfortable dewpoints in the middle 50′s, keeping humidity down.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be warm once again with highs in the low to middle 80′s again. It will be fairly windy blowing from the SW at 15-20 MPH. Mostly sunny skies in the morning will transition to overcast skies by the evening as thunderstorms roll in along a cold front. Dew points will be elevated helping fuel thunderstorm development. There is potential for severe storms, with much of the Northland including Duluth under a slight (2/5) risk, with the main threats being large hail and strong winds.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Thursday will feature seasonable temperatures with highs reaching the mid 70′s. Skies will be mostly sunny, and the day will feature another stiff breeze this time from the NW at 15-20 MPH. Warm temperatures build back into the picture by the end of the week as a large ridge builds over the Midwest.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.