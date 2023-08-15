UMD Volleyball seeking to return to the NCAA Tournament

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With fall coming right around the corner the University of Minnesota Duluth volleyball team has been preparing for the 2023 season.

Head Coach Jim Boos will be returning 12 players in total, including six of their seven starters.

With the team bringing back so much experience they are ranked third in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

The NSIC also announced that Bulldogs’ setter Madison Gordon was named the player to watch.

“We had a lot of conversations yesterday in our first day. We talked about our huge goals that we have,” said Gordon who also understands the importance of home-court advantage. “We wanna host, we wanna make it to the conference tournament, we wanna hopefully win that conference tournament, so we have a different mental switch and we are ready to get down and dirty this year.”

For Boos, the numbers only mean so much and with the team hoping to host a playoff game it’s going mean they have to make more plays down the stretch.

“The expectations should be high that we can come out here and compete fairly early. We are not reinventing the wheel by any means,” said Coach Boos as he looks ahead. “We are going to tweak a few things and adjust a few things to the things that we do but ultimately we are who we are and now we just got to take that next step and get a bit better.”

The first look at the UMD volleyball team will come a bit sooner this year as they host the Up North Preseason Tournament that starts on September 7.

