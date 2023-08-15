Texas sues Shell over May fire at Houston-area petrochemical plant

(NO AUDIO) Aerial video shows a fire at a Houston-area Shell petrochemical plant in May 2023. (Source: KHOU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is suing Shell and is seeking more than $1 million, alleging a fire at the oil giant’s Houston-area petrochemical plant damaged the environment.

The May 5 fire at the plant in the suburb of Deer Park resulted in nine workers being treated at and released from a hospital.

The lawsuit, filed Aug. 7 in Travis County by the Texas attorney general’s office, alleges air and water contamination and violations of state laws at the plant, including those of the Clean Air Act, the Solid Waste Disposal Act and the Water Code.

A Shell spokesperson said the company is aware of the lawsuit but does not comment on pending litigation.

“The Deer Park chemicals facility remains in a recovery phase as we continue to investigate the cause of the fire and rebuild the damaged portion of the plant,” spokesperson Natalie Gunnell said.

The lawsuit contends that heavy black smoke contaminated the environment and that millions of gallons of water used to cool the areas and extinguish the flames were later discharged unlawfully into a lake, a stormwater pond and a wastewater treatment facility, making its way into the Houston Ship Channel.

“This is a lawsuit to enforce Texas laws enacted to safeguard the state’s air resources, human health and the environment against pollution and to protect the quality of water in the state,” it said.

The fire started during routine maintenance work when oils and gases ignited, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at the time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Michael Sperl
Body recovered in Boundary Waters identified as missing Marshall man
BREAKING: Inmate found deceased Thursday at St. Louis County Jail
Inmate found dead Thursday at St. Louis County Jail
Steven Stupak
Superior School Board member resigns following criminal charges
Northern News Now
Pleasant Tuesday, watching severe weather chance Wednesday
Duluth Police
Duluth officer involved in deadly February shooting will not be charged

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden waves to members of the media as he walks towards Marine One on the...
Biden travels to battleground Wisconsin to talk about the economy a week before GOP debate
I-35 crash in Duluth
Crash impacting I-35 traffic near Duluth’s Twin Ports Interchange project
Charles McGonigal, former special agent in charge of the FBI's counterintelligence division in...
Ex-FBI counterintelligence official pleads guilty to conspiracy charge for helping Russian oligarch
A mom in Utah brought her infant triplets and 4-year-old with her to jury duty.
Mom brings triplets to jury duty
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. Deja...
Mother pleads guilty to felony child neglect after her 6-year-old son used her gun to shoot his Virginia teacher