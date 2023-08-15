Some severe weather will be possible Wednesday evening
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have mostly sunny skies and breezy winds. Tonight there will be a few clouds. Lows will be in the 60′s with lighter westerly winds.
WEDNESDAY: Wednesday morning we will see partly cloudy skies and mild conditions. A cold front will sweep west to east across our region in the afternoon. This will ignite a line of thunderstorms after noon. The storms will arrive in the Ports between 5-7pm. They will continue into Wisconsin and the U.P. through 10pm. There will be a chance of severe storms capable of large hail and damaging winds. Power outages are a concern! Highs will be in the 80′s, but temperatures will fall fast after the front passes. Winds will be southwest 15-25 gusting to 35mph.
THURSDAY: Thursday will be cooler in the wake of the cold front. Highs will be in the 60′s and lower 70′s with breezy northwest winds 10-20mph gusting to 30mph.
FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with southerly winds 5-15mph.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.